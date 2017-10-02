Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Crystal Palace

Manchester United recorded yet another 4-0 win in the Premier League this season with a comfortable victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Red Devils coasted to three points with goals from Juan Mata, Marouane Fellaini (two) and inevitably Romelu Lukaku. The summer signing from Everton now how 11 goals in his first 10 games for United.

After the final whistle at Old Trafford, United’s players posted on social media to react to the match. Here’s what they had to say…

Top of premier league table ! Unbeaten all season ! Let's do this #MUFC pic.twitter.com/YsGiAdkK4a — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) September 30, 2017

We're still on Enjoy the weekend!! Seguimos on fire! Disfrutad del finde!! #mufc pic.twitter.com/RI9tJyYQ1h — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) September 30, 2017

Another great win today 4-0 now a little rest pic.twitter.com/bazUtwvq3t — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) September 30, 2017

Big win going into the international break pic.twitter.com/yLnmmcjLxX — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 30, 2017

@Fellaini! Where we want to be heading into the international break #mufc pic.twitter.com/PJCfyKQO0s — Ashley Young (@youngy18) September 30, 2017

3 important points today !! Happy for the appearance of Mr @Fellaini pic.twitter.com/jCofcLLyHT — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) September 30, 2017

Two games. Two wins. Eight goals. A very enjoyable week! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LexvF3lNyz — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) September 30, 2017