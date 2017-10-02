Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Crystal Palace

Manchester United recorded yet another 4-0 win in the Premier League this season with a comfortable victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Red Devils coasted to three points with goals from Juan Mata, Marouane Fellaini (two) and inevitably Romelu Lukaku. The summer signing from Everton now how 11 goals in his first 10 games for United.

After the final whistle at Old Trafford, United’s players posted on social media to react to the match. Here’s what they had to say…