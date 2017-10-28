Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Spurs

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to react to today’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils had to wait until the 81st minute to make the breakthrough, but substitute Anthony Martial popped up to score the only go of the game and secure three crucial points to keep neighbours Manchester City in their sights at the top of the Premier League table.

Here’s what match-winner Martial and his team-mates had to say about events at Old Trafford this afternoon.