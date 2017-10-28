Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Spurs

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to react to today’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils had to wait until the 81st minute to make the breakthrough, but substitute Anthony Martial popped up to score the only go of the game and secure three crucial points to keep neighbours Manchester City in their sights at the top of the Premier League table.

Here’s what match-winner Martial and his team-mates had to say about events at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Great win and thanks to the fans you were amazing @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/B5x1dSV9fm — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) October 28, 2017

It is on these big games when we need our fans the most and you never disappoint us ⚽️+3 pic.twitter.com/1Sg12CqznI — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) October 28, 2017

Happiness means playing again and earning a big victory like today’s. Thanks, Old Trafford, for the incredible support! pic.twitter.com/0NKtxvELdb — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) October 28, 2017

Big win! Stuck together and battled right to the end! Bring on Tuesday. #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/tPWcs1IYe7 — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 28, 2017

Great Team Spirit. Very Good Result. Talk is Cheap pic.twitter.com/U4VNZydugT — Ashley Young (@youngy18) October 28, 2017