Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Liverpool draw

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to react to yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

The hosts were probably the better side and had the better chances. Goalkeeper David De Gea relived his highlight of the game, sharing a photo of his stunning save from Joel Matip.

Defender Chris Smalling was pleased with the result.

A good clean sheet away from home and our unbeaten start continues. Proud to have made my 250th #MUFC appearance. 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/aSJsyqdnUM — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 14, 2017

Midfielder Ander Herrera was another who definitely saw this as a point gained rather than two lost.

Right-back Antonio Valencia celebrated a personal milestone.