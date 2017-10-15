Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Liverpool draw
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to react to yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.
The hosts were probably the better side and had the better chances. Goalkeeper David De Gea relived his highlight of the game, sharing a photo of his stunning save from Joel Matip.
👟⚽😅 Next step: @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/wlHghXH4co
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) October 14, 2017
Defender Chris Smalling was pleased with the result.
A good clean sheet away from home and our unbeaten start continues. Proud to have made my 250th #MUFC appearance. 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/aSJsyqdnUM
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 14, 2017
Midfielder Ander Herrera was another who definitely saw this as a point gained rather than two lost.
Right-back Antonio Valencia celebrated a personal milestone.
Very happy to have played my 300 match with this great team @ManUtd. Let’s go for the main objectives! pic.twitter.com/tEyC19nyBY
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) October 14, 2017