Tweets and Photos: Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez celebrates World Cup qualification

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez has taken to Twitter to celebrate after he and his Colombia team-mates booked their place at next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The summer signing from Ajax played in his side’s 1-1 draw with Peru in Lima last night, which was enough to secure the fourth and final automatic qualifying spot for Colombia.

After the final whistle, Davinson shared photos of the dressing room celebrations and of him in action during the game.

He wrote (in Spanish): “How proud to be Colombian. Glory to God #Russia.”