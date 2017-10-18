Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 1-1 draw at Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur secured a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu in their Champions League game against Real Madrid last night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side took the lead when Raphael Varane turned Harry Kane’s flicked effort into his own net. Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the penalty shot late in the first-half.

After the match, the Spurs players took to social media to react to their performance against the European champions. Here’s what they had to say about the game.