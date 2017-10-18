Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 1-1 draw at Real Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur secured a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu in their Champions League game against Real Madrid last night.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side took the lead when Raphael Varane turned Harry Kane’s flicked effort into his own net. Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the penalty shot late in the first-half.
After the match, the Spurs players took to social media to react to their performance against the European champions. Here’s what they had to say about the game.
Proud of our performance tonight. Big displays all over the pitch. A good point and looking forward to playing them at Wembley. 👍 #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/DtsRbNifeb
— Harry Kane (@HKane) October 17, 2017
A good point tonight. Proud of the team's work. Thanks to the supporters for their support. #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/4NWwPzDLKa
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) October 17, 2017
Big performances all over the pitch tonight. Incredible support by the travelling @SpursOfficial fans 👏🏻 #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/7mBlewkKPn
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) October 17, 2017
What a night to be involved in🙌⚽️thanks to the travelling fans #coys
— Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) October 17, 2017
💪🏾⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RCHZ2yoVYn
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) October 17, 2017
A well deserved point against a really difficult team. Big performance and great effort from the whole team! #COYS #THFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/HTu2rah5h8
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) October 17, 2017
What a result by the lads tonight. Great effort and fantastic support. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/kaRwvIP8K9
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) October 17, 2017