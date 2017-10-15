Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur picked up their first Premier League win at their temporary home of Wembley yesterday afternoon.

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen scored the only goal of the game shortly after half-time, while captain Hugo Lloris made some crucial saves at the other end to secure three points for Spurs.

After the match, the players, including the goalscorer, took to social media to give their reactions to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

First of many wins at Wembley 💪🏻 #Coys #ce23 A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on Oct 14, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Great to get the win at Wembley. Top finish from @ChrisEriksen8! 👍 #COYS pic.twitter.com/tMzbXha6GJ — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 14, 2017

3 points today💪🏻 Now focus on Tuesday #COYS pic.twitter.com/e45FXGpTj3 — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) October 14, 2017

Very happy with 3 points and my 50th appearance for @SpursOfficial #COYS pic.twitter.com/P2IVA8Q9ey — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) October 14, 2017