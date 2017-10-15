Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur picked up their first Premier League win at their temporary home of Wembley yesterday afternoon.
Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen scored the only goal of the game shortly after half-time, while captain Hugo Lloris made some crucial saves at the other end to secure three points for Spurs.
After the match, the players, including the goalscorer, took to social media to give their reactions to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Thanks for the support !!#COYS ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TkHoaKN0Us
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) October 14, 2017
Great to get the win at Wembley. Top finish from @ChrisEriksen8! 👍 #COYS pic.twitter.com/tMzbXha6GJ
— Harry Kane (@HKane) October 14, 2017
3 points today💪🏻 Now focus on Tuesday #COYS pic.twitter.com/e45FXGpTj3
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) October 14, 2017
Very happy with 3 points and my 50th appearance for @SpursOfficial #COYS pic.twitter.com/P2IVA8Q9ey
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) October 14, 2017
Great 3️⃣points 👍🏻 Thanks for the support! #COYS #THFC #WembleyStadium pic.twitter.com/UHQdWFZx8R
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) October 15, 2017
#GameDay with @SpursOfficial. Job done for today ✅✅✅! Now focus on Tuesday 💪🏿💪🏿! #COYS
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) October 14, 2017