Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur picked up their first Premier League win at their temporary home of Wembley yesterday afternoon.

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen scored the only goal of the game shortly after half-time, while captain Hugo Lloris made some crucial saves at the other end to secure three points for Spurs.

After the match, the players, including the goalscorer, took to social media to give their reactions to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

First of many wins at Wembley 💪🏻 #Coys #ce23

