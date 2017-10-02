Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Huddersfield

Tottenham Hotspur continued their good form with a 0-4 away win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Man of the moment Harry Kane helped himself to another two goals to take him to 11 goals in nine appearances so far this season.

Left-back Ben Davies and midfielder Moussa Sissoko were also on the scoresheet.

After the final whistle, several Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to the performance and the result. Here’s what they had to say…

⚽⚽ Another great win on the road! Now for a big October… #COYS pic.twitter.com/4HM6Ki07Ln — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 30, 2017

⚽ It's been a great week! ⚽ Now looking forward to meeting up with @England later and getting the job done. #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/DMLIVCQKdh — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 1, 2017

Great game to finish off a great month! Always nice to get on the scoresheet #COYS #3points #awaydays pic.twitter.com/KSxXwS9Fqa — Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) September 30, 2017

I can't explain what was my feeling after my first goal with this shirt.I would like to thanks everyone for the support. God is in control pic.twitter.com/LZORfyfxbP — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) September 30, 2017

Importante victoria +3 Que forma de cerrar la semana pic.twitter.com/j8ZVH80fkq — DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) September 30, 2017

Felt good to be back on the pitch yesterday after a bit of illness! And always a nice feeling to get 3 points. #coys #ce23 A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Another really good performance by the team & amazing support from fans Now off to national team #COYS pic.twitter.com/aMdvUmq1oA — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) September 30, 2017

3 important wins! Great end to the week⚽️ — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) September 30, 2017