Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Huddersfield

Tottenham Hotspur continued their good form with a 0-4 away win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Man of the moment Harry Kane helped himself to another two goals to take him to 11 goals in nine appearances so far this season.

Left-back Ben Davies and midfielder Moussa Sissoko were also on the scoresheet.

After the final whistle, several Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to the performance and the result. Here’s what they had to say…

Felt good to be back on the pitch yesterday after a bit of illness! And always a nice feeling to get 3 points. #coys #ce23

