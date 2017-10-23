Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to thrashing Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a comprehensive 4-1 win over Liverpool yesterday afternoon.

There was little sign of the Wembley hoodoo – unless it now affects Dejan Lovren – as goals from Harry Kane (two), Heung-min Son and Dele Alli secured all three points from Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

After the final whistle, several Spurs players, including two of the goalscorers, posted on social media to give their reaction to an important win. Here’s what they had to say about the game.

Great way to end a good week. Another big performance and result. Got to keep this going. ⚽⚽ #COYS pic.twitter.com/xuXLWkngRp — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 22, 2017

Proud to played my 100th appearance for Spurs #COYS pic.twitter.com/t7F7IByx5w — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) October 22, 2017

Big performance & a good 3 points to end a very good week 👍🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/dXoggZPyTQ — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) October 22, 2017

Big performance and great win 💪🏿. Happy to see a legend of the @NBA.#COYS pic.twitter.com/pglVW5HNTa — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) October 22, 2017