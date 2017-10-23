Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to thrashing Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a comprehensive 4-1 win over Liverpool yesterday afternoon.

There was little sign of the Wembley hoodoo – unless it now affects Dejan Lovren – as goals from Harry Kane (two), Heung-min Son and Dele Alli secured all three points from Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

After the final whistle, several Spurs players, including two of the goalscorers, posted on social media to give their reaction to an important win. Here’s what they had to say about the game.