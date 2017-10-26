Tweets and Photos: West Ham players react to comeback win over Spurs
West Ham United came from 2-0 down to record a 2-3 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur in last night’s Carabao Cup tie at Wembley.
Spurs appeared to be coasting to victory and a place in the quarter-finals after first-half goals from Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli.
But and Andre Ayew brace got the Hammers back on level terms, before centre-back Angelo Ogbonna nodded in a 70th-minute winner.
Here is what the West Ham players had to say on social media about their comeback.
Our road to Wembley continues. Less talk, more facts: irons style. ⚒#COYI #Ogbonna pic.twitter.com/zScHXh1PvM
— Angelo Ogbonna (@OgbonnaOfficial) October 25, 2017
Win together and lose together, but always together!!! #COYI pic.twitter.com/6PpZBgqoUn
— MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) October 25, 2017
wow.. speechless! what a result against @SpursOfficial at Wembley! boys we're excellent best day of my life❤ #COYI #ItsHappenedAgain
— DR (@_DeclanRice) October 25, 2017
unbelievable fans! support tonight was brilliant❤ #COYI https://t.co/QKqwXKbOss
— DR (@_DeclanRice) October 25, 2017
Happy for the victory and the attitude of the team // Feliz por la victoria y por la actitud del equipo ⚒ #WHU #COYI #ML10 pic.twitter.com/pTRnPggQPp
— Manuel Lanzini (@manulanzini) October 25, 2017
West Ham UNITED⚒ Onto the next round boys!! #EFLCup #Derbi #WembleyIsBlue&Claret pic.twitter.com/mdBlI2uWAt
— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) October 25, 2017
THIS IS WEST HAM
— Toni Martínez (@AntonioMtnez_29) October 25, 2017