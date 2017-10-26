Tweets and Photos: West Ham players react to comeback win over Spurs

West Ham United came from 2-0 down to record a 2-3 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur in last night’s Carabao Cup tie at Wembley.

Spurs appeared to be coasting to victory and a place in the quarter-finals after first-half goals from Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli.

But and Andre Ayew brace got the Hammers back on level terms, before centre-back Angelo Ogbonna nodded in a 70th-minute winner.

Here is what the West Ham players had to say on social media about their comeback.

Win together and lose together, but always together!!! #COYI pic.twitter.com/6PpZBgqoUn — MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) October 25, 2017

wow.. speechless! what a result against @SpursOfficial at Wembley! boys we're excellent best day of my life❤ #COYI #ItsHappenedAgain — DR (@_DeclanRice) October 25, 2017

Happy for the victory and the attitude of the team // Feliz por la victoria y por la actitud del equipo ⚒ #WHU #COYI #ML10 pic.twitter.com/pTRnPggQPp — Manuel Lanzini (@manulanzini) October 25, 2017