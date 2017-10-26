Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: West Ham players react to comeback win over Spurs

West Ham United came from 2-0 down to record a 2-3 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur in last night’s Carabao Cup tie at Wembley.

Spurs appeared to be coasting to victory and a place in the quarter-finals after first-half goals from Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli.

But and Andre Ayew brace got the Hammers back on level terms, before centre-back Angelo Ogbonna nodded in a 70th-minute winner.

Here is what the West Ham players had to say on social media about their comeback.