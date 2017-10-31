Two regular starters set to miss Man Utd vs Benfica

Manchester United look set to take on Benfica in this evening’s Champions League game without starting defenders Phil Jones and Antonio Valencia.

The Manchester Evening News reports that neither Jones nor Valencia were in the group that reported to United’s team hotel, The Lowry in Salford.

Injury-prone Jones, who is one of manager Jose Mourinho’s preferred centre-backs, is yet to play a midweek game this season.

His absence from the hotel suggests that will continue tonight. United are perhaps trying to manage the England international’s fitness until the business end of the season.

Valencia has only played in one cup game so far this term: the reverse fixture against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz a fortnight ago.

He looks set to be rested, which is probably indicative of his importance to Mourinho’s squad.

The report says that Daley Blind was also missing when the squad arrived at the hotel, but he lives nearby and often makes his own way to the meet-up.