UEFA Champions League 2017/18 Matchday 2, Tuesday Report

The first day of the second week of 2017/18 UEFA Champions League was filled with action from eight superb matches around Europe. Some of the continent’s best teams clashed with each other and there were some very interesting results.

Premier League leaders Manchester City had a home match against the Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk. The Citizens beat their visitors 2-0. Both Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling were on the scoresheet, finding the net in the 48th and 90th minute, respectively.

Real Madrid thumped Borussia Dortmund 1-3 in Germany. Welshman Gareth Bale opened the scoring with an amazing volley into the top corner of the net in the 18th minute . The Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in the 49th and 79th minute to make it 1-3, while Aubameyang pulled one back for Dortmund on 54 minutes.

Meanwhile, French champions Monaco were demolished at home by Portuguese outfit FC Porto 3-0. Vincent Aboubakar grabbed a brace, with his goals coming in the 31st and 69th minute. Miguel Layun rounded off the scoring on 89 minutes.

Spanish outfit Sevilla were at home to NK Maribor, a team from Slovenia. The Andalusians destroyed their visitors 3-0 courtesy of a hat-trick from Wissam Ben Yedder. The former France Under-21 international opened the scoring in the first-half with a 27th-minute strike. He added another goal to his tally in the 38th minute before converting a penalty on 83 minutes.

Liverpool had a tricky encounter with FC Spartak Moscow in Russia. The match ended in a stalemate. Fernando put the Russian team in front in the 23rd minute, before Phillippe Coutinho levelled the game eight minutes later on 31 minutes.

Tottenham Hotspur were away to Apoel Nicosia and beat their hosts 0-3. England striker Harry Kane was on fire and grabbed his hat-trick with goals in the 39th, 62nd, and 67th minutes.

Napoli won 3-1 in their match against Feyenoord, while Besiktas were victorious over RB Leipzig with a 2-0 win.