Umaro Embalo: Man Utd keen to sign Benfica starlet

Manchester United are scouting Benfica youngster Umaro Embalo, according to ESPN.

The Red Devils’ chief scout Javier Ribalta and head of development John Murtagh were at United’s UEFA Youth League game against Benfica in Lisbon on Wednesday to watch the 16-year-old in action.

Embalo came on as a second half substitute in the game and United were reportedly impressed by what they saw from him.

The teen starlet, who plays as a winger or a striker, was born in Guinea-Bissau, but plays for Portugal’s youth teams.

United have been following him for almost a year. They reportedly face competition from a host of European football’s giants, who are all tracking Embalo.

The Red Devils are also tracking two of his team-mates from the Benfica Under-19 side.

Their scouts in Portugal are keeping a close eye on forward Joao Felix, aged 17, while midfielder Joao Filipe spent time on trial at Carrington earlier this year.