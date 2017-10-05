Victor Lindelof discusses lack of Man Utd playing time

Manchester United’s summer signing Victor Lindelof has been talking about his lack of playing time for the club.

Lindelof, aged 23, is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Red Devils. After a shaky display against Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup, the former Benfica man has largely been taken out of the firing line, though he has played in both Champions League group games and in the League Cup win over Burton Albion.

Back in his homeland for the international break, the Sweden international says he is comfortable with his situation at Old Trafford and insists he has a good relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

But he declined to say what advice Mourinho has offered to him since his arrival at the club.

He told Swedish newspaper Expressen: “I feel no stress. I’m in one of the world’s best clubs; it’s clear that it’s tough competition. But it will take as long as it takes.”

On Mourinho’s discussions with him, he added: “It’s between me and him. But we talk and have a good dialogue.”

He added that he has not been reading British newspapers and had avoided criticism of his performances for United to date.