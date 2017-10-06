Video: Alexis Sanchez scores late winner for Chile against Ecuador

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez grabbed a last-gasp winner for Chile in their World Cup qualification game against Ecuador overnight.

Sanchez struck in the 87th minute to give his side a 2-1 win.

Arturo Vidal pounced on a defensive error by Ecuador and squared the ball to Felipe Gutiérrez. His shot was saved, but Sanchez pounced on the rebound to secure three points for Chile.

The crucial win means Chile sit third in the qualification table going into the last round of games. But they are level on points with fourth-placed Colombia, only one point ahead of Peru and Argentina, and two points ahead of Paraguay. And Chile’s final game is against Brazil.

You can see highlights from the game, including Sanchez’s dramatic goal, in the video below.