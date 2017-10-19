Video: Alexis Sanchez snubs Arsene Wenger handshake in Arsenal training

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez appeared to snub a handshake from manager Arsene Wenger at the start of yesterday’s training session.

The Frenchman customarily shakes hands with all his players as they arrive on the training pitch at the start of a session. He did the same yesterday, but Sanchez dodged the greeting.

Mesut Ozil and Nacho Monreal, who walked out from the dressing room with Sanchez, both accepted Wenger’s handshake, but Sanchez avoided eye contact.

When Wenger made a second tentative approach, he quickly withdrew his hand after seemingly noticing that Sanchez was not going to reciprocate.

Sanchez is expected to leave the Gunners when his contract expires next summer, if not sooner. He came close to making a £60m move to Manchester City in the last transfer window, but the deal fell through when Wenger failed to land a replacement in time.