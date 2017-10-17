Video: Alvaro Morata trains with Chelsea ahead of Roma game

Alvaro Morata and his Chelsea team-mates trained at Cobham today as they prepare to face Roma in tomorrow’s Champions League group game.

After winning their first two matches of the tournament, the Blues will hope to make it three from three against their Italian opponents.

They look set to have their record signing available to help them do so. Morata took part in today’s session and looks set to return to action after the hamstring injury he sustained against Manchester City last month.

You can see Chelsea training in the video below.