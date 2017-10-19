Video: Antonio Conte claims Jose Mourinho is obsessed with Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Antonio has accused Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho of being obsessed with the Blues.

The Italian was speaking after two-time former Chelsea boss Mourinho spoke generally about other managers who “cry and cry and cry” about injuries.

Speaking after last night’s Champions League draw against Roma, Conte said: “A lot of time Mourinho has to see what happens at Chelsea.

He added: “A lot of time, also last season, I think he has to think about his team and stop, to look at himself, not the others.”

Mourinho had commented: “I never speak about injuries.

“Other managers cry and cry and cry – I don’t cry. The way to do it is ignore the players who are injured, to give confidence to the players are available. I can cry for the next five minutes if you like. We don’t have Zlatan, Pogba, Fellaini, Marcos Rojo.”

Conte had described injuries to Danny Drinkwater, N’Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko as an “emergency situation”.