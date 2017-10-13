Video: Antonio Conte dismisses Chelsea exit rumours

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has rejected speculation that he is planning to leave the club this summer.

Reports during the international break suggested the Blues boss’ representatives are already sounding out Italian clubs over possible job offers for next summer. He was also linked with a return to the Italy manager’s job after the World Cup.

But when quizzed about his future during his press conference earlier today, Conte insisted he is full committed to Chelsea.

