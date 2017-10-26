Video: Antonio Conte praises Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte praised teenager midfielder Ethan Ampadu after his display against Everton in last night’s Carabao Cup tie.

The 17-year-old starlet started against the Toffees at Stamford Bridge last night on his full debut for the Blues. He stayed on the pitch for the full 94 minutes.

Conte told his post-match press conference: “Ampadu – he is only 17 years old – they all played a very good game.

“It is important to trust in these players and I am happy because I had a good answer, the answer I was waiting for.”

He added: “I think that in these type of games the young players are improving – to see Ampadu tonight is important because we know we have many young players we can improve and give them opportunities.

“These young players want to improve and work and to see them doing the training session, I am very happy.”

Ampadu joined Chelsea from hometown club Exeter City in the summer.

You can hear Conte’s comments in full in the video below.