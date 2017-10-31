Video: Antonio Conte preview Roma vs Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has been looking ahead to this evening’s Champions League group game against Roma.

The Italian boss is back in his homeland for the second part of the double-header against the Serie A side. He was at the Stadio Olimpico yesterday evening for his pre-match press conference.

Conte said he was planning to talk to midfielder N’Golo Kante before deciding whether he is ready to return from his hamstring injury.

You can see the press conference in full in the video below.