Video: Antonio Conte says he doesn’t fear sack after Chelsea beat Watford

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says he doesn’t fear getting the sack.

The Italian boss was speaking after the Blues came from behind to beat Watford 4-2 earlier today to end a run of three games in all competitions without a win.

But Conte insists he was not worried about being fired, although he admitted to feeling under pressure.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, he said: “I feel a lot of pressure but not this type of pressure.

“If the club decides to sack me, honestly, I don’t feel this pressure. I trust in my work, I try to give everything for the club; I did this last season, I’m doing it this season and I will never be worried about this – never.”

You can see his comments and the rest of his press conference in the video below.