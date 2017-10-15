Video: Antonio Conte slams Chelsea defending after Crystal Palace defeat

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte hit out at his side’s defending after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace yesterday.

The Blues boss lamented his players’ defensive efforts when he faced reporters for his post-match press conference.

Conte said he would lose sleep over back-to-back defeats.

He said: “It will be very difficult for me to sleep.

“You know I don’t like to lose: imagine when you lose two in a row. My soul is bad.

“We must have the same sensation, me and my players, to change in the next game and be positive.

“(It was) difficult from the start. Our start was poor – you have to start with more personality, otherwise you allow your opponent to take confidence.

“We conceded the first goal, then we were able to come back and, in the last few minutes of the first half, concede another bad goal. Then it was very difficult.”

Palace had lost their first seven games of the season and are rock-bottom of the Premier League table, but secured their first win of the season when they came up against the champions.