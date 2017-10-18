Video: Arsenal keeper Petr Cech uses table tennis robot for training drill
Arsenal’s goalkeepers have been working with an unusual coach today: a table tennis robot.
The Gunners’ first-choice keeper Petr Cech shared video footage of him testing his reactions against the ping-pong training device.
Cech, who was working in the gym with fellow goalie Matt Macey, had to catch the table tennis balls and drop them in a container, while also testing his reflexes by touching one of four cones around him.
See how he got on in the video below.
Table tennis robot warm up🏓with @MattMacey1 pic.twitter.com/1g75DJjX5D
— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) October 18, 2017