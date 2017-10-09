Video: Arsenal man scores to secure World Cup qualification

Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi secured World Cup qualification for Nigeria over the weekend.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder scored the only goal of the game as the Super Eagles beat Zambia on Saturday to book their place at next summer’s tournament in Russia.

AFter the match, Iwobi took to social media to give his reaction to the game, his goal and qualifying for the World Cup.

Here’s what he had to say, accompanied by a video of his goal.