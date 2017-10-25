Video: Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah reacts to his match-winning display vs Norwich

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has been speaking about his match-winning display against Norwich City in last night’s Carabao Cup tie.

The 18-year-old came off the bench to make his home debut at the Emirates Stadium last night. He scored two goals as the Gunners came from behind to record a 2-1 extra-time victory over the Canaries.

In his post-match interview, Nketiah revealed he was hopeful his brace was the start of many more goals for Arsenal.