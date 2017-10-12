Video: Arsene Wenger envisages Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil being sold in January

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he has envisaged selling Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window.

Both players are out of contract at the end of the season and have not yet shown any sign of being close to signing extended deals.

Wenger says the Gunners have envisaged all possible scenarios, including cashing-in on the star pair in the new year rather than risk losing them on free transfers six months later.

He told his press conference this morning: “We have envisaged every solution, it is possible we might sell in January.

“I haven’t set a deadline on when things need to be signed yet.”

You can see Wenger’s comments – and the rest of his press conference – in the video below.