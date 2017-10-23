Video: Arsene Wenger praises complete Arsenal performance at Everton

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said his side had produced a complete performance as they recorded a 2-5 win over Everton at Goodison Park yesterday.

The Gunners fell behind to the Toffees, but fought back in style to record a comprehensive victory.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Wenger, who was celebrating his 68th birthday, was full of praise for his players’ efforts.

You can hear what the Arsenal boss had to say about the game by watching the video below.