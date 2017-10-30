Video: Arsene Wenger praises Sead Kolasinac

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised summer signing Sead Kolasinac as being perfect for English football and a good signing.

The free signing from Schalke scored and bagged an assist as the Gunners came from behind to beat Swansea City on Saturday.

He told his post-match press conference: “I believe that since he has arrived, he has convinced everybody that he is a good signing.

“When you see the quality of his performance again, you see there are still some good deals to make out there.

“Kolasinac was decisive because he scored and made an assist. We had a bit more space on the left, we saw that and we wanted to take advantage of that in the second half because they blocked Hector Bellerin a lot with Sam Clucas on our right side.

“For us it was important to build up on the right and change quickly to the left and create some space for Kolasinac. He did that very well.

“[He has been a success] because he has the natural qualities that suit firstly his position as a wing-back and, secondly, because he has the absolute body power that is needed in the Premier League.”

Wing-back Kolasinac had to go off in the closing stages due to a hip injury, but Wenger is hopeful he will be fit to face Manchester City next Sunday.

Wenger added: “It’s a hip problem, a tight muscle in his hip. How long will he be out? I don’t know. We hope to get him fit for next Sunday [against Manchester City].

“He had that before and we managed to get him always available.

“Yes, of course [staying on the pitch] is what he wanted. I thought there was no need to take a gamble, so I took him off.”

You can see Wenger’s comments in the video below.