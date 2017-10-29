Video: Ashley Young tells Dele Alli to let him know when he’s won the Premier League

Manchester United’s Ashley Young took aim at Tottenham Hotspur’s lack of trophies as he clashed with Dele Alli during yesterday’s game at Old Trafford.

England midfielder Alli got involved in a spat between team-mate Moussa Sissoko and Young.

The pair went head-to-head and had to be separated by their team-mates.

After being dragged apart, they were still exchanging words. TV cameras caught Young delivering a parting shot of: “Let me know when you’ve won the Prem.”

Spurs have finished third and second in the league over the past two seasons.

Young, aged 32, has one Premier League title to his name. He won it in 2012/13.