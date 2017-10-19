Video: Benfica 0-1 Man Utd (highlights)

Manchester United continued their 100 per cent start to their Champions League with a 0-1 win over Benfica at the Estadio da Luz last night.

England international Marcus Rashford, aged 19, scored the only goal of the game in fortuitous circumstances.

Benfica’s rookie keeper Mile Svilar, aged 18, inexplicably carried Rashford’s long-range free-kick over his own goal-line to hand the match to United.

You can see the bizarre goal and other highlights from the game in the video below.