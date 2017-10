Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has many attributes, but blistering pace has never been one of them.

Young team-mate Charly Musonda, by contrast, is a speedy attacking midfielder.

Imagine Fabregas’ delight when he found himself paired with the 20-year-old for a series of sprints in training at Cobham today.

The Spain international used all the tricks in his bag to level things up with Musonda. You can see how he got on in the video below…