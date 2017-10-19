Video: Chelsea 3-3 Roma (highlights and goals)

Chelsea through away a two-goal lead and then had to come back to salvage a point against Roma last night.

The two sides eventually shared the spoils after a six-goal thriller in their Champions League group game at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from David Luiz and Eden Hazard put the Blues in control in the first-half.

But Aleksandar Kolarov struck back shortly before half-time to put the Serie A side back in contention. A quick-fire double from another former Manchester City player, Edin Dzeko, gave Roma the lead.

Hazard then struck again to keep his side’s unbeaten start to the competition intact.

You can see all the goals and highlight in the video below.