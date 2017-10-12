Video: Chelsea keeper produces a stunning save in training

Chelsea goalkeeper Eduardo doesn’t have a sniff of first-team action with the champions, but he proved in training today that he is ready, willing and able if called up.

The third-choice keeper produced a stunning save at Cobham during Thursday’s session.

It is not clear from the footage who fires in the cross-cum-shot – possibly Marcos Alonso – but it takes a wicked deflection that requires Eduardo to shift his weight in the opposite direction and make a save.

He achieves that brilliantly, then beats Tiemoue Bakayoko to the ball to clear it away from his area.