Video: Chelsea and Man Utd target Radja Nainggolan talks up Premier League move

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has talked up the prospect of a future move to the Premier League.

Speaking after last night’s 3-3 draw with Chelsea, the Belgium international responded to Blues head coach Antonio Conte’s admission that he tried to sign the tough-tackling midfielder last summer.

Nainggolan went on to praise the Premier League, its beautiful stadiums and its atmosphere before declaring that he was focused on Roma “at the moment”.

The 29-year-old signed a new contract at the Stadio Olimpico last summer and is tied to Roma until June 2021.