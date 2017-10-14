Video: Chelsea players arrive at Crystal Palace
Chelsea’s players have arrived at Selhurst Park as they prepare to return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace this afternoon.
The champions face the Eagles in a 3pm kick-off in what is their first game since the international break.
They have completed the trip from south-west London to south London.
You can see video footage of them making their way from the team and towards the away dressing rooms to begin their pre-match routine below.
Here come the Blues… #CRYCHE pic.twitter.com/LC5E5rldWN
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 14, 2017