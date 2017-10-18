Video: Chelsea players check out the Stamford Bridge pitch ahead of Roma game

Chelsea players Alvaro Morata, Marcos Alonso and Willy Caballero took the opportunity to inspect that Stamford Bridge pitch ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash with Roma.

Part of the Blues’ Spanish-speaking contingent went for a pre-match wander to take a look at the playing surface shortly after arriving to prepare for the game.

Morata has shaken off his hamstring injury and will start this evening.

Defender Antonio Rudiger, signed from Roma in the last transfer window, took the opportunity to reacquaint himself with some former colleagues.