Video: Chelsea players check out the Stamford Bridge pitch ahead of Roma game
👀 @marcosalonso03, @AlvaroMorata and @willy_caballero checking out the pitch shortly after arriving at the Bridge! #CHEROM pic.twitter.com/SShS1O8DlR
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 18, 2017
Chelsea players Alvaro Morata, Marcos Alonso and Willy Caballero took the opportunity to inspect that Stamford Bridge pitch ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash with Roma.
Part of the Blues’ Spanish-speaking contingent went for a pre-match wander to take a look at the playing surface shortly after arriving to prepare for the game.
Morata has shaken off his hamstring injury and will start this evening.
Defender Antonio Rudiger, signed from Roma in the last transfer window, took the opportunity to reacquaint himself with some former colleagues.
.@ToniRuediger has been catching up with former teammates… #CHEROM pic.twitter.com/mAbHs0BFxy
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 18, 2017