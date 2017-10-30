Video: Chelsea star hits the pool for injury rehab
Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has taken to the swimming pool to continue his recovery from injury.
The Nigeria international has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since limping out of the defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this month.
He posted video footage on social media this afternoon to show how his rehab programme in progressing. The fact he is training in water rather than on grass suggests he won’t be available to Antonio Conte for a little while longer.
Putting the work in will be back soon! #roadtorecovery pic.twitter.com/znOshPj07f
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) October 30, 2017