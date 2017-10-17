Video: Chelsea star says Antonio Conte was right to blast players after Crystal Palace defeat

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso says head coach Antonio Conte was right to slam the players after their 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Blues boss was highly critical is his side after they lost at Selhurst Park to the bottom-of-the-table Eagles.

Alonso, who played the full match, said his manager’s attack was good motivation for him and his team-mates ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Roma.

He told a pre-match press conference: “I think its the truth; it wasn’t our best game on Saturday.

“It’s a good call from him to motivate us and to make us work hard to change things form the last performance.

“Football is a sport that changes very quickly, tomorrow is a good chance to do a good performance and build up from tomorrow.

“As I said, things didn’t go very well on Saturday, we had enough chances to win the game but it wasn’t a good enough performance from the team. ‘The only solution is to work hard and to win the next game.”

You can see what Alonso had to say in the video below.