Video: Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata clarifies comments about not staying in London

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been quizzed on an interview he gave in which he said living in London is stressful and he did not intend to stay for a long time.

The Spain international said he was referring to the traffic and number of people when he said there was too much stress in the capital.

And Morata also claimed he meant he probably would not choose to live in London after his playing career. He said he would want to raise his children in his native Spain.

