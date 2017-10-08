Video: Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi scores for England in U17 World Cup

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring to help England Under-17s to a win in their World Cup opener against Chile.

Hudson-Odoi produced a cool finish to give England an early lead in the fifth minute of today’s game in Kolkata, India.

Callum Hudson Odoi puts @england in front against Chile! And a lovely assist from @Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/4LvYmcNJdf — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 8, 2017

England went on to win the game 4-0 with Borussia Dortmund’s Jaden Sancho (two) and Manchester United’s Angel Gomes also on the scoresheet.

They face Mexico on Wednesday in their second group game.