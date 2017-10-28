Video: Chelsea’s Marc Guehi scores as England win U17 World Cup

Chelsea defender Marc Guehi was on the scoresheet as he helped England to Under-17 World Cup glory this afternoon.

The centre-back scored England’s fourth goal as they came from behind to record a 5-2 victory over Spain.

Guehi poked the ball in from close range to give England a two-goal cushion after a free-kick was knocked down by his central defensive partner Joel Latibeaudiere, of Manchester City.

You can see Guehi’s goal in the video below.