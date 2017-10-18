Video: Crystal Palace’s Nya Kirby scores the winning penalty to put England in U17 World Cup quarter-final

England Under-17s are through the quarter-finals of the Under-17 World Cup in India after beating Japan on penalties yesterday.

The Young Lions recorded a 5-3 shootout victory after a 0-0 draw.

Crystal Palace youngster Nya Kirby tucked away the winning spot-kick to spark celebrations among the England camp.

Saves from Manchester City keeper Curtis Anderson had put Kirby in the position to secure a quarter-final place with his penalty.

England will now face the USA in Margao on Saturday.