Video: Crystal Palace’s Nya Kirby scores the winning penalty to put England in U17 World Cup quarter-final
England Under-17s are through the quarter-finals of the Under-17 World Cup in India after beating Japan on penalties yesterday.
The Young Lions recorded a 5-3 shootout victory after a 0-0 draw.
Crystal Palace youngster Nya Kirby tucked away the winning spot-kick to spark celebrations among the England camp.
YES!!!!!!@England beat Japan 5-3 on penalties to qualify for the quarter-finals #FIFAU17WC 👊 pic.twitter.com/6mTAsUBDsW
Saves from Manchester City keeper Curtis Anderson had put Kirby in the position to secure a quarter-final place with his penalty.
England will now face the USA in Margao on Saturday.