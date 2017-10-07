Video: David Luiz scores an overhead kick in Chelsea training
Chelsea defender David Luiz might be out of favour with the Brazil national team at present, but he managed to bring a bit of samba flair to Cobham during the international break to make up for missing out on a trip to his homeland for the current World Cup qualifiers.
The 30-year-old found the net with an overhead kick during a training match this week, as you can see in the footage below.
David Luiz scores an overhead kick in @ChelseaFC training! #CFC #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/yBdcf7spml
— Off The Post (@offthepost) October 7, 2017
Not bad for your centre-back.
Writing on Twitter, Luiz joked: “Take a look at 🚲 without pedal! #enjoythevibe.”
Dá uma olhada na 🚲 sem pedal! #enjoythevibe https://t.co/InM0m3263I
— David Luiz (@DavidLuiz_4) October 7, 2017