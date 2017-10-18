Video: David Luiz’s goal for Chelsea vs Roma

Chelsea defender David Luiz scored from outside the penalty area during tonight’s Champions League game against Roma at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian centre-back tried to play the ball in to star striker Alvaro Morata. When his pass was cut out, Luiz took matters into his own and simply fired a curling shot past Roma keeper Alisson and into the net instead.

David Luiz with a trademark strike from distance against Roma 🎆 Reminder: He's a centre-back 👊 pic.twitter.com/dU4YnmsVLY — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 18, 2017

His goal broke the deadlock to give the Blues a 0-1 lead in their third group game.