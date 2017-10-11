Video: David Ospina howler costs Arsenal team-mate Alexis Sanchez his place at World Cup

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is partly to blame for his team-mate Alexis Sanchez missing out on next summer’s World Cup.

Ospina’s Colombia side were beating Peru 0-1 in Lima overnight when the hosts were awarded an indirect free-kick.

Paolo Guerrero fired a shot at goal, which Ospina dived to save and tipped into his own net. Had he just let the ball fly into the net, the goal would not have counted.

As it turned out, a 1-1 draw was enough to see Peru grab the World Cup qualification intercontinental playoff spot at the expense of Sanchez’s Chile, who had been beaten 3-0 by Brazil in their final game.