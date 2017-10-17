Video: Dejan Lovren claims Romelu Lukaku deliberately stamped on him

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says he believes Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku deliberately stamped on him during last weekend’s Premier League game at Anfield.

The pair clashed in the closing stages of the first-half when Lovren was on the ground. He claimed Lukaku’s boot had made contact with his head.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s Champions League game against Maribor, the Croatian centre-back asserted his belief that Lukaku had deliberately stamped on him.

He said: “My honest view is that he did it on purpose.

“He was over me, he could have moved away. Even if he did it normally he would apologise after that, but I saw he was nervous during the game so maybe that was also the reason.”

The United man will face no disciplinary action over the incident.

You can see Lovren’s comments in the video below.