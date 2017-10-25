Video: Diafra Sakho says he wants to leave West Ham

West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho has given a candid interview in which he says he wants to leave the club.

The Senegal international told Claude Atcheba

he wanted to leave the Hammers in the summer transfer window and still wants to go.

Sakho, aged 27, favours a return to France. He joined West Ham from Metz in 2014 and was on the verge of signing for Rennes on transfer deadline day, but the deal collapsed.

He has scored 23 goals in 63 appearances during three-and-a-bit seasons in east London, but insists he wants to move on to experience a new environment.

You can see Sakho’s comments in the video below.