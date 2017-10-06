Video: Diego Costa being worked hard by Atletico Madrid after leaving Chelsea

Atletico Madrid are wasting no time in getting Diego Costa into shape following his recent signing from Chelsea.

After a pre-season spent relaxing in Brazil as he pushed for his return to Atleti, Costa is now getting down to business to get himself fit for January, when his new club’s transfer ban ends and they will be able to register him as their player.

In the meantime, he his being pushed hard by Oscar Ezequiel ‘Profe’ Ortega, Atletico’s Uruguayan fitness coach, as you can see in the footage below.