Video: Eddie Nketiah brace gives Arsenal 2-1 victory over Norwich

Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah made a fairytale home debut to help his side come from behind to beat Norwich City in last night’s Carabao Cup clash.

The Gunners were trailing 0-1 when Nketiah came on as a substitute with five minutes to play. He scored the equaliser after just 15 seconds on the pitch, then added the winner in extra time to put Arsene Wenger’s through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

You can see both of Nketiah’s goals in the video below.