Video: Everton’s Ashley Williams sparks a brawl by pushing Lyon keeper

Everton defender Ashley Williams sparked a mass brawl at Goodison Park this evening by pushing Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

The French side’s keeper had jumped to claim a high ball near the byline when Williams gave him a shove.

That prompted players from both sides to pile in. When the scuffle rolled its way down towards the advertising hoardings, a couple of Toffees supporters appeared to get involved which only inflamed things further.

Williams still hadn’t calmed down any by this stage and had to be dragged away by the Everton backroom staff.

He somehow escaped with just a yellow card for his initial push.